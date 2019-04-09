Man convicted of concealing toddler's remains

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Virginia man whose toddler daughter's body was found in a suitcase next to New Jersey railroad tracks has been convicted of unlawful concealment of human remains.

NJ.com reports that a Hudson County jury Tuesday convicted 38-year-old Travis Plummer following a week-long trial.

Prosecutors say the Richmond resident's criminal record will mean a 10- to 20-year term when he is sentenced May 17.

Authorities said Plummer took 23-month-old Te'Myah Layauna Plummer from her mother in Virginia in fall 2017 and traveled to New Jersey with the decomposing body wrapped inside a suitcase.

Investigators said they believe Plummer left the suitcase in a friend's Jersey City garage for months, but after a March 2018 police visit dumped it off a bridge, where it was found near the tracks in April 2018.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com