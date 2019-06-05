Man convicted after Michigan deputy injured in chase, fight

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A man who authorities say injured a Michigan sheriff's deputy in a fight after a car chase has been convicted in the case.

WHMI-FM reports 36-year-old Albert Smith of Flint was found guilty Tuesday of charges including carjacking, fleeing a police officer and assault.

Defense lawyer Mark Scharrer argued Smith suffers from PTSD following three years in the U.S. Army.

Deputy Mike Mueller, who was elected in November to the state House in the 51st District representing portions of Genesee and Oakland counties, was hurt later that month in Livingston County , northwest of Detroit. He was treated and released.

Mueller tried to stop a minivan on U.S. 23. and the van flipped after exiting. Smith was pulled from the van and assaulted Mueller before being arrested.

Sentencing is June 27.

