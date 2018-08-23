Man charged with selling gun that killed California deputy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A North Las Vegas man has been charged with illegally selling the assault-style rifle that killed a sheriff's deputy and wounded two other police officers during a gun battle in California last year.

A federal grand jury in Nevada Wednesday indicted 64-year-old Charles Martin Ellis for allegedly selling 250 firearms without a license and selling to a non-resident. He could get five years if convicted.

It's unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say Ellis sold an AK-47-style gun that wound up in the hands of the convicted felon who shot Sacramento County sheriff's Deputy Robert French and wounded two California Highway Patrol officers on Aug. 30, 2017 at a Sacramento hotel. The officers were investigating a car theft ring.

The shooter, Thomas Littlecloud, later died of his wounds.