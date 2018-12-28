Man charged with murder in mother's Christmas Day slaying

SEATTLE (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in his mother's slaying on Christmas Day.

The Seattle Times reports Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Dorcy charged William R. Foster Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies in Mason County say Foster stabbed and beat his mother to death Tuesday because he believed the 62-year-old woman was a demon.

According to documents from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Foster lived with his mother, Claudia Foster, in Hoodsport near Hood Canal. Police say he arrived at the nearly home of a family member later Tuesday covered in blood and saying he "just slayed the demon."

Documents say sheriff's deputies found Foster's mother dead at her home.

A judge Wednesday ordered Foster held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

It wasn't immediately known if Foster has an attorney.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com