Man charged with killing wife kills himself

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his wife by cutting her throat has killed himself.

An attorney for 75-year-old Allen Claxton tells The Advocate that his client killed himself in his Stamford home Friday. The lawyer didn't disclose the manner of death.

Claxton pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday in the death of his wife, 74-year-old Eden Claxton.

The medical examiner's office said Eden Claxton was killed in June by "sharp force injury to the neck and extremities."

Claxton had claimed his wife was killed in a home invasion, but police say she died in an attempted murder-suicide. Investigators said Allen Claxton was found with rope marks around his neck and a swollen tongue the day his wife died.

Police say Claxton had talked about murder-suicide in emails to himself.

