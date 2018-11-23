Man charged with killing teenage African immigrant

COHOES, N.Y. (AP) — A 22-year-old man is in jail after being charged with fatally shooting a teenage immigrant from Africa whose body was found along an Albany-area bicycle path last week.

Authorities say Thomas Slivienski, of Watervliet (wah-ter-vuh-LEET'), is being held Friday in the Albany County Jail without bail.

He's charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 17-year-old Johni Dunia, whose body was found along a bike path in the city of Cohoes (kuh-HOHZ') on Nov. 16.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other but a motive for the slaying hasn't been released.

Slivienski pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. It couldn't immediately be learned from authorities if he has a lawyer.

Dunia was a junior at Cohoes High School. He and his family emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo eight years ago.