Man charged with killing girlfriend enters insanity plea

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of killing his girlfriend has pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

The Sun-Journal reports 58-year-old James Sweeney entered the plea and waived a jury trial Thursday at Franklin Superior Court. Sweeney is charged with murder in the 2017 killing of 51-year-old Wendy Douglas.

Police say Sweeney killed Douglas while she slept in her Jay home. Investigators believe a baseball bat found in Douglas' home was used in the killing.

Authorities say Sweeney, who is deaf, gave police a note that said, "I am going to jail cause I hurt my girlfriend."

Sweeney is being held without bail at Franklin County Detention Center.

A bench trial is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019.

