Man charged with killing father of 12 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a father of 12 in front of an apartment building.

The Kansas City Star reports that 23-year-old Luis Reyes was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the September 2017 death of 30-year-old Orlando Gentry. His bond is set at $250,000 cash.

Nearly eight months after the killing, another man reported that Reyes had robbed him at gunpoint. The person also told detectives that Reyes had talked about killing someone in the area where Gentry was slain and feeling bad about it. Two witnesses who were re-interviewed about the killing also pointed to Reyes as the suspected shooter.

Reyes declined to speak with police in an interview. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.