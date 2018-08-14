Man charged with holding woman in South Carolina motel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman told police he held her in a South Carolina motel room for about a month.

News outlets reported that Spartanburg police were called to a motel Sunday night where the woman told officers she had been choked, hit, placed in handcuffs and pepper sprayed.

Forty-year-old Ryan Cornelius Sharpe, who was also charged with domestic violence, denied that he had prevented the woman from leaving the motel room.

Sharpe is being held in the Spartanburg County jail. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.