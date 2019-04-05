Man charged with capital murder in death of 4-month-old girl

TREMONT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says 4-month-old girl has died and now a man is charged with capital murder in her death.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson tells WTVA-TV that the girl's babysitter called 911 about the unresponsive child. He says deputies found the baby Tuesday afternoon at a home in the Tremont area. She died at a hospital Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the babysitter's husband, 35-year-old Ricky Dale Jr., is responsible for the infant's death. He was arrested Wednesday.

The sheriff says Dale's wife had left the home to go to a store and found the baby unresponsive when she returned. Investigators say Dale was at the residence while his wife was gone.

If convicted, Dale could be sentenced to death. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

