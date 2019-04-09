Man charged with assaulting officers and agent pleads guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — An Auburn man charged with assaulting federal officers and shooting a Washington Department of Corrections officer has pleaded guilty.

A federal judge ordered Randy Lee Hall to be sentenced on Tuesday, according to court records.

Hall was the subject of a federal investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2016.

ATF agents went to his apartment to arrest Hall on May 20, 2016.

As a corrections officer attempted to take Hall into custody with a Taser, Hall pointed his firearm at the officers and agents and fired twice. The officer was hit in the shin and kneecap.

Officers returned fire and Hall and the officer were hospitalized.

He was charged with assaulting the officers by using a deadly weapon during the arrest.