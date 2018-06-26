Man charged with arson, murder in 65-year-old's death

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Police have charged a man with arson and murder in connection with a fire in New Hampshire where the body of a 65-year-old woman was found.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says 31-year-old Derek Webber, of Exeter, was arrested Monday about a week after Carol Felides' death.

Fire officials found Felides dead inside her mobile home in Exeter after responding to a fire June 19. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

Webber is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.