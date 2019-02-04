Man charged with OUI in crash that killed brother

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man was drunk and speeding when he crashed his car over the weekend, killing his brother.

Norwood police announced Monday that 23-year-old Treorv Wrensford is scheduled to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating negligently, and speeding.

Police say he was behind the wheel of a car that crashed at the intersection of Route 1A and Davis Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say his passenger, 22-year-old Tresor Wrensford, died. Treorv Wrensford was taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

Both men lived at the same Norwood address.

It could not immediately be determined if the suspect had a lawyer.