Man charged in stabbing death of Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with stabbing a woman at least 10 times and killing her in a Springfield apartment.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 40-year-old Charles Holsey was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 39-year-old Toni Brooks. Police say Brooks was found stabbed to death on Oct. 10 inside an apartment.

Charging documents say items had been moved around in the apartment to barricade the doors. Holsey's DNA was found at the scene. The charging documents say Holsey told police he cut his hand on a broken pipe before meeting up with Brooks to do drugs on Oct. 7.

He is jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

