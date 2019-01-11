Man charged in fire that killed elderly mom, her companion

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who allegedly set a house fire that killed his elderly mother and her companion last year has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter and arson charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say 60-year-old Kurt Smith recklessly ignited flammable material with a cigarette lighter in the Pemberton Township home's garage on Oct. 16. He then tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze.

George Pikunis and Lore Smith, both 92, died of smoke and soot inhalation along with thermal burns.

Smith was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The indictment was handed up Thursday by a Burlington County grand jury. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.