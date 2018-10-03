Man charged in fatal shooting of 2 during dispute inside car

CHICAGO (AP) — Charges have been filed against a Chicago man in the fatal shooting of two men during a dispute inside a moving car.

Marquis Watkins of Chicago was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The 39-year-old Watkins on Wednesday was ordered held without bond following a hearing on the charges.

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jamie Santini said Watkins and four others were out to celebrate the birthday of 29-year-old Bruce Miller and were driving around when Watkins began firing early Monday. A motive for the shooting was not given.

Santini says one man was sitting in a rear passenger seat when he then saw muzzle flashes and Watkins holding a gun.

Santini said Miller and 31-year-old Steve Nixon were fatally shot in the head. Two others were wounded.

Watkins' attorney said his client has never been convicted of a crime.