Man charged in death of University of Tennessee student

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a University of Tennessee student who previously accused him of physical and sexual abuse.

The Jackson Sun reports Tony Markee Mosley was arrested Sunday in Memphis. Authorities have said deputies were called to Mosley's home this month and found 20-year-old Decora Alexander stabbed to death. They said Mosley also suffered stab wounds and was treated at a hospital.

Police records say Alexander reported abuse by Mosley at least three times last year. He was charged with domestic assault against her in May 2018. He later pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe her to drop a protection order and was sentenced to probation. Her most recent protection order was set to expire this August.

