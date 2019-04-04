Man charged in Delaware slaying extradited from Virginia

LAUREL, Del. (AP) — A suspect in the killing of a woman whose mutilated body was found along a roadside in southern Delaware has been extradited from Virginia and his bond is set at $2 million.

Delaware State Police say 32-year-old Joseph Beck of Laurel was extradited Thursday from Stafford County, Virginia, where he was arrested last month and charged with speeding and DWI. It was not immediately clear whether Beck has a lawyer.

Beck is charged in Delaware with murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He is charged in the death of 34-year-old Tia Tucker of Seaford, whose body was found March 9.

Police say Tucker was fatally shot sometime between March 6 and March 8.