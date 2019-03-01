Man charged in Boston kidnapping now faces rape charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man charged with kidnapping a 23-year-old woman from outside a city bar now faces rape charges in the case.

Victor Pena was held without bail Friday pending a hearing to determine whether he's a danger to society scheduled for March 15, at which time he will be arraigned on three counts of aggravated rape.

The 38-year-old Pena was arrested in late January after police found the woman in his apartment in the city's Charlestown neighborhood. Police say she was crying and had a "horrified look on her face."

She was last seen near a Boston bar, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Pena's lawyer says surveillance video does not show his client forcing the woman. His brother says Victor Pena has a history of mental health issues.