Man charged in 2 slayings referred for competency evaluation

DETROIT (AP) — A registered sex offender charged in the fatal shootings of two people and an attempted rape inside a low-income senior complex in Detroit has been referred for a competency evaluation.

James Fleming appeared Thursday in district court in Detroit. His next court date is scheduled for April 10.

The 69-year-old Fleming was arrested Nov. 19 in Richmond, Virginia. Fleming is charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the Nov. 13 slayings of an unarmed security guard, 50-year-old Kenneth Hall, and 66-year-old resident Bernice Clark at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex.

The shootings followed the attempted rape of a 30-year-old female acquaintance in the east side building.

Michigan's Public Sex Offender Registry lists Fleming being convicted in 1988 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.