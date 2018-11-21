Man charged after tow truck driver dies in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City man with a revoked driver's license confessed to drinking six or seven beers before a hit-and-run crash that killed a tow truck driver.

The Kansas City Star reports that 44-year-old Frankie Lee Jones was charged Monday in Clay County with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say John Stewart, of Smithville, was killed Sunday after securing a vehicle on his tow truck along Interstate 35.

Police say a witness followed the hit-and-run driver, who pulled over at one point and asked, "How much money would you like?" The witness managed to take pictures of the damaged vehicle. A vehicle matching its description later was found at Jones' home.

