Man charged after grandmother dies in house fire

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man has been charged with manslaughter after his 82-year-old grandmother died in a house fire.

The Corning Leader reports that 21-year-old Justin L. Gause was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine after the Tuesday morning fire.

Officials say Gladys Ann Willow died in the house fire.

Gause was arraigned Wednesday morning and sent to the Steuben County Jail without bail. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Officials said it was too early to say if the making of methamphetamine caused the fire.