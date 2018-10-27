Man charged after church arson in Seattle's Rainier Valley

SEATTLE (AP) — A man has been charged in connection with a church arson in Seattle last week.

KING-TV reports Miles Stanstad was charged Friday with attempted arson and assault.

He is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Iglesia Ni Cristo in the city's Rainier Valley neighborhood during an evening church service Oct. 18. Authorities say more than 200 people were inside at the time.

Charging documents say that Stanstad also threw two Molotov cocktails at a church guard, but the guard was not injured.

Prosecutors requested an increase in bail from $500,000 to $750,000 in part because Stanstad is also considered a flight risk.

Charging documents say the suspect has few ties to Seattle.

It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The FBI assisted police and says it is still considering the evidence to determine whether a hate crime occurred.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/