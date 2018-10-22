Man charged after 27 cows found dead in dairy farm barn

EDMESTON, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 45-year-old man faces multiple counts of cruelty to animals after more than two dozen dead cows were found on a central New York dairy farm.

Troopers say they were dispatched to check on the welfare of animals at a rented farm in the Otsego County town of Edmeston, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Syracuse.

When troopers checked out the barn they found the carcasses of 27 dead cows and several inches of manure. Troopers say there was no food or water in the barn.

Police on Sunday charged James Mumbulo with 27 misdemeanor counts of torturing and injuring animals. He was released on appearance tickets and is due back in Edmeston Town Court on Nov. 19.

Town court officials didn't know if he has a lawyer.