Man charged after 2 shot inside apartment

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Pawtucket have charged a man in connection with a double shooting in the city.

Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort tells the Providence Journal that a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were shot inside an apartment on Saturday. They are expected to recover after being taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Thirty-year-old Jose Rodriguez, who lived in the apartment, faces several charges including two counts of felony assault. He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Providence District Court on Monday. It was not immediately known if he had legal representation.

