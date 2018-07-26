Man charged, accused of dragging FBI agent alongside truck

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man accused of dragging an FBI agent alongside his truck to evade arrest near Atlanta has been arraigned on a federal assault charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta on Thursday said 26-year-old Cedrick Hill of Marietta, Georgia, dragged the agent for about a quarter-mile at high speeds. The agent underwent surgery and survived.

Prosecutors say Hill was a fugitive when agents found him Jan. 5 at a Sandy Springs hotel. They say he ran to his truck, and the agent became lodged in the driver-side door while trying to apprehend him.

Prosecutors say the agent was dangling from the door as Hill sped through the parking lot and hit another vehicle, breaking the agent's arm and femur. With his free hand, the agent managed to fire his gun, striking Hill twice.