Man arrested in shooting death of man outside mosque

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in the death of a man shot near a Pittsburgh-area mosque.

Allegheny County homicide investigators say 29-year-old Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee was shot about 1:45 p.m. Friday in Wilkinsburg and later died at a hospital.

Police say a witness told investigators that he was inside the nearby Muhammad Mosque and went outside after hearing the shots to see the victim lying against a truck.

He said the victim identified some people with whom he had been involved in an earlier dispute at Hawkins Village housing complex in Rankin as responsible.

Police said a 30-year-old suspect believed to be a man seen on surveillance video running from the scene was arrested Saturday at a Pittsburgh motel and was awaiting arraignment on a homicide charge.