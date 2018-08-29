Man arrested in fatal stabbing at Philadelphia train station

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a man at a Philadelphia train station.

The Aug. 9 stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority regional train platform in the city's downtown area.

Authorities say 28-year-old city resident David Simpson was stabbed multiple times all over his body before the attacker fled. The attack at Jefferson Station was caught on video.

A man charged in the attack was taken into custody Tuesday at a Philadelphia home. The man's name and the charges he may be facing have not been disclosed.