Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the February fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department says reports the suspect was arrested by homicide detectives and booked into King County Jail on Saturday.

Authorities haven't released his name.

Police say Dallas Esparza was shot in the head in South Park on Feb. 7 and died days later at Harborview Medical Center.

Esparza's mother Charlene Kirkendall told the Seattle Times that Esparza was a happy, generous child who tried to protect her.

Police are still investigating.