Man arrested in fatal Christmas Eve crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A man is under arrest in a Christmas Eve car crash that killed a woman and critically injured a 13-year-old boy.

Police say 41-year-old Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano was speeding when he hit the car carrying the woman and her family as they waited to make a left turn in North Las Vegas Monday afternoon.

The 41-year-old woman was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Both drivers were also hospitalized in stable condition.

Chavez-Solorzano was later arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.

No attorney was immediately listed in court records.