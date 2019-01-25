Man arrested in death of 75-year-old woman in eastern Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.

Police in Olathe said in a news release that Raymond Thomas McCanness was charged Friday with first-degree murder and mistreatment of a dependent adult.

District Attorney Steve Howe identified the victim as Sharon McManness. Police say she was found dead Wednesday afternoon after a report that a woman at the house was not breathing.

The Kansas City Star reports police and prosecutors have not released details on how she died or how the victim and suspect were related.

Raymond McManness was arrested Thursday. He's being held in Johnson County jail on a $1 million bond.

On Friday, Raymond McManness said he planned to hire his own attorney.