Man arrested in Sioux Falls disturbance involving gunshots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots inside a Sioux Falls home and then trying to set it on fire.

Officers responded late Monday afternoon when a woman in a different home reported receiving threatening voice messages from the man and hearing gunshots. The officers also heard a gunshot when they arrived on scene.

Homes in the area were evacuated as officers talked the man into surrendering. No one was hurt.

The man was arrested on several charges including domestic assault, arson and weapons counts.