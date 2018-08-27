Man arrested in New Orleans stabbing death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man in New Orleans.

News outlets reported that 49-year-old Kelvin Boykins was arrested Sunday and charged in the stabbing death of a 53-year-old man.

The victim's name has not been released yet.

The stabbing was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday near a food store.

One of the owners of the Manchu Food Store, Pham Thu, told NOLA.com/Times-Picayune the victim had come into the store moments earlier and taken a six-pack of beer from a cooler and left without paying.

Thu said a man who often hangs out at the store chased the thief down the street and began fighting with him. It was not known if Boykins was the man who chased the victim.