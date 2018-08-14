Man arrested, heroin seized in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after officers seized heroin found with him in downtown Omaha.

The Nebraska State Patrol says an investigator became suspicious of criminal activity after encountering the man Monday morning. Roughly 24 pounds (11 kilograms) of heroin was found after a search of a bag he had with him. The heroin's street value was estimated at more than $400,000.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale. Douglas County Court records don't show that he's been formally charged.