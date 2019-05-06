Man arrested for threatening suspect in toddler's death

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — An unidentified man was arrested after threatening three people charged in the death of a 2-year-old Two Rivers boy.

The boy's mother and her two roommates made their initial court appearances Monday in Manitowoc County. They each face multiple charges in connection with the boy's April 26 death.

Prosecutors say the boy endured months of abuse and had multiple bruises. Prosecutors say on the day he died, one of his mother's roommates, David Heiden, spanked him and "shook him with force." A probable cause statement says that shortly after that, the boy seemed to be sleeping with his eyes open.

Authorities say man in the courtroom made threatening hand gestures to the defendants. He was arrested when he approached Heiden. As he was being led away he said: "Better pray you don't get out David."