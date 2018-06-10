Man arrested after shooting death of father in Alabama

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man accused in the shooting death of his father has been arrested.

Escambia County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Lambert told Al.com that 32-year-old Matthew Nall was arrested Saturday in the death of 72-year-old Donald Nall. Deputies found Donald Nall outside his home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Lambert says the father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Matthew Nall lived with father and was at the scene when deputies arrived. The son is being held pending a bond hearing on Monday morning.

Lambert says the motive of the shooting has not been released.