Man arrested after half a pound of drugs found in car

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say about half a pound of drugs suspected to be heroin or fentanyl was found in a car pulled over for speeding.

Troopers said in a news release that they stopped a car on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth on Saturday evening.

Officials say the trooper that stopped the car saw evidence of recent drug use within plain view of the vehicle.

Police arrested 42-year-old Edson Wilson, of Augusta, Maine, on a drug possession charge with the intent to distribute.

Police did not indicate if Wilson was the driver or if he was alone in the car.

The Rockingham County Jail in New Hampshire said Wilson is not an inmate.

It is unknown if he has an attorney.

An Augusta phone number for Wilson didn't work.