Man arrested after fleeing police, barricading self in truck

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is charged with leading police on a chase before barricading himself in his truck.

Bedford police says 39-year-old George Riley of Bedford has been charged with reckless conduct and other charges stemming from the Monday incident. They say Riley evaded police outside Manchester after he was stopped for suspected drug activity.

Police say Riley drove around spike strips that were intended to stop him and then barricaded himself. He was taken into custody just before 9 p.m.

Police say Riley was held in jail overnight and scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon. It was unclear if he is represented by a lawyer.