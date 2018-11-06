Man admits to stealing thousands in Social Security benefits

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has admitted to stealing at least $27,000 of his children's Social Security benefits.

A Tuesday news release says 51-year-old Dianglo Shawntale Mahoney, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property.

According to the guilty plea, Mahoney applied for and began receiving Social Security Administration disability payments starting in July of 2013. News outlets report that he also began receiving auxiliary benefits for his two minor children.

The SSA paid Mahoney at least $27,000 for the benefit of his children, but he never gave them the money. The release says he kept the money and used it for himself.

Mahoney is set to be sentenced in February.