Man admits to sexually assaulting dying mother-in-law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has admitted to sexually assaulting his 93-year-old mother-in-law days before she died.

MyNBC5.com reports that 71-year-old Stephen Edwards, of South Burlington, Vermont, pleaded guilty Thursday. Prosecutors said the incident happened last year at Burlington Health and Rehab in South Burlington, where Edwards' mother-in-law was receiving hospice care. Edwards initially pleaded not guilty.

Deputy State's Attorney Dana DiSano said the woman "was literally on her death bed, she was in an incredibly vulnerable state."

The station reports that a nurse discovered the abuse.

MyNBC5.com reported that Edwards and his lawyer declined to speak following the hearing.