Man admits robbing banks in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man has admitted robbing two banks in southern New Jersey man and another in Pennsylvania.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Matthew Burney pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank robbery. The 44-year-old Brigantine man now faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced.

Burney admitted robbing a Chase Bank branch in New Brunswick in February 2017.

Prosecutors say Burney threatened to shoot people in the bank if the alarm was activated and also threatened to shoot a teller if she didn't give him money. He then fled on foot after getting cash from that woman and another teller.

Burney then robbed a PNC Bank branch in Marlton in December 2017 and a Bank of America branch in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, the next day.