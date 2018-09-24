Man accused with attempted poisoning faces 2 new charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man charged with attempting to purchase toxic chemicals through the mail as part of a plot to kill a woman who rejected him faces two new charges.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a federal grand jury added charges of identity theft and using a fictitious name last week in the case against 43-year-old Jason William Siesser. He was charged previously with attempting to purchase toxic poison to use as a chemical weapon.

Prosecutors say Siesser paid for the chemical dimethylmercury with Bitcoins. He is accused of placing the order in the name of a juvenile, but authorities say he was the only person home when the package was delivered.

Prosecutors say there are no allegations that a public attack was planned.

