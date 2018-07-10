Man accused of yanking woman's hijab turns self in to police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man accused of yanking on a woman's hijab at a restaurant has turned himself in.

Authorities say the 25-year-old woman was sitting at a table at The Farm in Manchester on June 22 when the man unfamiliar to her pulled on her hijab without saying a word. The head scarf is worn by some Muslim women.

He left shortly afterward when the woman's co-workers confronted him at the bar.

Police say the woman suffered discomfort to her chin and head.

Police said 45-year-old Robert Carrigg, of Hooksett, went to police Tuesday following an arrest warrant charging him with simple assault. He's scheduled to be in court Aug. 16.

It wasn't immediately known if Carrigg had a lawyer. A message was left at a possible phone number.