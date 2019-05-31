https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-accused-of-vandalizing-school-while-naked-13909253.php
Man accused of vandalizing school while naked
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of entering a Pennsylvania elementary school, stripping naked and spilling Murphy Oil Soap on the gym floor is in custody.
Scranton police tell WNEP-TV the man is undergoing a mental health evaluation and faces charges stemming from the vandalism. His name has not been released.
Neil Armstrong Elementary School reopened Friday.
School staff originally thought the spilled soap was a prank when they arrived on Thursday, but the principal reviewed security footage and saw that a man had been on the premises. The principal decided to close the building for safety.
More than 600 students are enrolled at the school.
___
Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com
View Comments