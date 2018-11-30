Man accused of threatening to blow up National Guard armory

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have charged a man with threatening to blow up the Nashua National Guard Armory.

They received a report of the threat on Wednesday night and issued a warrant for 38-year-old Jeremy Raskiewicz, of Nashua. He was found and arrested at his home Thursday.

Police did not describe whether the threat was made through social media or by other means.

Raskiewicz was held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.