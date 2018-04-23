Man accused of stabbing Mississippi woman to death

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A man has been charged with capital murder for the stabbing death of a 63-year-old woman in Mississippi.

Fifty-three-year-old Andrew Presley could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. The Hattiesburg American reports that Deborah McGee was found dead on March 25 in her home. Capt. Branden McLemore said during a news conference Friday that an investigation showed Presley had inconsistencies in his alibi.

In Mississippi, a capital murder charge means the crime was committed during the execution of another felony offense including rape or burglary. McLemore says several items were missing from the woman's home. He says a domestic incident between McGee's niece, Ebony Lambert, and Presley may have led to the slaying.

The 40-year-old niece and 53-year-old Jordan Stewart been charged with hindering the investigation.

