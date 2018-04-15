Man accused of shoplifting dies after subdued by employees

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man involved in an altercation with employees at a supermarket in Brooklyn.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday at a Stop & Shop in Flatbush. Authorities say the victim, identified as 51-year-old Ralph Nimmons, of Brooklyn, was accused of shoplifting and collapsed after being subdued by employees. Police say Nimmons was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.

The Daily News reports that Stop & Shop released a statement saying they were saddened by the death and was cooperating with authorities.