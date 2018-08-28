Man accused of raping 2 people at regional health center

CRANE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man is charged with rape or attempted rape after authorities say he raped two mentally handicapped women at Ozark Mountain Regional Healthcare.

Stone County authorities say 43-year-old Paul Christianson, of Crane, committed the crimes while working at the center in Crane.

KYTV-TV reports that Christianson was arrested Aug. 24 after one of the victims was interviewed. Court documents indicate he admitted to having intercourse and committing other sex crimes with two females at the residential home between June and August 2018. Investigators say the women's diminished mental capacity prevented them from being able to consent.

During an arraignment hearing Tuesday, Christianson's bond was set at $100,000, cash only.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Christianson.

