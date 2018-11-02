Man accused of placing fake pipe bombs at Buffalo buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly placing fake pipe bombs outside a Buffalo police station and post office.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. said Friday that 54-year-old James Timpanaro faces hoax and other charges.

He's accused of leaving the devices outside of the two buildings last week. At the time, authorities were investigating a mail bomb plot targeting critics of President Donald Trump.

Unlike the larger plot, the devices found in Buffalo were not real, nor were they in packages addressed to specific targets.

Kennedy declined to discuss a motive. He says Timpanaro is in custody and has yet to appear in court. It's unknown if he has a lawyer.