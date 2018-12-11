Man accused of killing city worker will stay behind bars

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of fatally shooting a city code enforcement officer will stay behind bars after a judge refused to lift the no bail order.

Judge Randall Skanchy ruled during a hearing Tuesday in Salt Lake City where a representative for the victim's family implored him to keep 64-year-old Kevin Wayne Billings locked up so he can't hurt anyone else or himself.

Authorities say Billings killed 52-year-old Jill Robinson on Aug. 9 in West Valley City.

Robinson's cousin Tracy Maxfield read a statement from the family saying they are are devastated by her death and want Billings to face the consequences.

Billings' attorney Nick Falcone argued for bail so that Billings could deal with his health issues at home and see his close-knit family.

Billings has not yet pleaded to charges that include aggravated murder and arson.